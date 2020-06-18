Pacific Update: Rarotongan police farewell drug dog Max after cancer battle

There is sadness in the Cook Islands after the death of drug dog Max.
A special funeral service was held for Max and attended by Rarotonga police and his handler, Detective Sergeant Vainenooroa Ngametua.
Max had been with the force for five years, but last year a tumour was found on a leg.
Cook Islands Police Service is now speaking with NZ about a possible replacement for Max.
Also in this week's edition of Pacific Update, we hear about a six-year-old Fijian girl who spent three hours clinging to a coffin after a boat capsized between Karoko and Rabi.
She made a full recovery.
Also, concern is mounting in the region over the treatment of staff at the University of the South Pacific amid claims of financial mismanagement, and this week's best videos from social media.