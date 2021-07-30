TODAY |

Pacific Update: Olympic sevens gold brings cheer to struggling Fiji

Source:  1 NEWS

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news roundup for the region.

This week, we've got celebrations from Covid-hit Fiji as the nation celebrates Olympic gold in men's rugby sevens, and ongoing developments on the health front in both Fiji and elsewhere. 

In Samoa, its first new Government in nearly 40 years has had its first day in office, and first cabinet meeting.

Barbara Dreaver's report also has the rare arrival of a New Zealand fur seal at Rarotonga's Avatiu Harbour, and the best from social media. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
