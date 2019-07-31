TODAY |

Pacific Update: Niue's daring rescue to save two Americans and Jacinda Ardern visits Tokelau

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
Barbara Dreaver

On this week's Pacific Update, 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks at the Hollywood star who showed up at an indigenous Hawaiian protest to protect their sacred mountain and Niue’s daring rescue to save two Americans. 

Also covered is Jacinda Ardern in Tokelau and Tuvalu’s tiny airport at the centre of a dispute.

In a special segment this week a non-indigenous Pacific dance off – Jacinda Ardern, Bill English and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – who does it better? You be the judge.

Watch all this and more, including funny social media clips of the week, in the video above.

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS
