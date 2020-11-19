Pacific Update: Mammoth 474kg blue marlin hooked in Rarotonga, hail hits PNG

Welcome to Pacific Update, 1 NEWS’ weekly update from around the region.

In this week’s episode, there’s been a new fishing record set in Rarotonga, with a monster 474kg blue marlin caught by skipper Paku Poila.

In Papua New Guinea's Western Highlands, there was an unusual sight when hail hammered the area, causing consternation among residents on social media.

Out on the open sea, a spectacular shot has captured two whale sharks swimming alongside an outrigger canoe in West Papua.

In the Solomon Islands, the Government has voted to ban the use of Facebook over the abuse of MPs.