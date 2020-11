Welcome to Pacific Update, 1 NEWS' weekly round-up for the region.

In this week's edition, we look at the rescue of I-Kiribati fishermen by the New Zealand air force, and how the suggestion Hindus in Fiji shouldn't celebrate Diwali with fireworks went down badly.

Also, Barbara Dreaver investigates how aid can be delivered in cyclone season with borders closed.

As ever, we've got the funniest content from social media.