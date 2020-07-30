TODAY |

Pacific update: Hymns become TikTok sensation, Port Moresby locked down after another Covid death

Source:  1 NEWS

Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby is in lockdown after its second suspected Covid-19 death, a health worker in his 30s.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has all the news from around the Pacific region. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as total cases jump to more than 60, with fears the virus is already widespread in the capital.

Also in this week's Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, Fiji creates a safe lane for yachts that want to escape the pandemic, the state funeral for former Niue premier Sir Toke Talagi, and the jailing in New Zealand of a Samoan Matai for slavery and human trafficking.

There is also the mystery of a plane crash in Papua New Guinea, the missing pilot and cocaine.

As ever, Pacific Update features the best from social media, including a hymn TikTok sensation. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
