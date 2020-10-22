Pacific Update: Giant coconut crab stars at Niue festival, Fiji cracks down on whale tooth exports

Welcome to Pacific Update, 1 NEWS' weekly news round-up for the region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This week's edition includes Fiji's attempts to crack down on tabua (whale tooth) exports, which have seen at least 1000 leave the country in the past five years.

Also, Niue celebrates its Constitution Showday, featuring an uga, or coconut crab.

Samoa has recalled a brand of sugar imported from India amid complaints of contamination, and the nation mourns the death of a seasonal worker killed in a crash in the central North Island.