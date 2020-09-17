Pacific Update: Fijian swimmers on high alert for sharks, vibrant celebration ends on Vanuatu's Tanna island

There are growing fears over the spread of Covid-19 in some parts of the Pacific, with a 10-year-old boy the latest of 29 deaths in Guam, with close to 2000 cases in total.

There have been over 1000 new cases of the coronavirus in French Polynesia, which opened its borders with no quarantine as a way of boosting tourism, while there have now been more than 500 cases in Papua New Guinea, with six fatalities.

In other news, police in Fiji are warning swimmers to be alert for sharks after a number of sightings close to shore.

The loss of employment due to coronavirus has resulted in more coastal fishing, in turn attracting sharks closer to land.

A New Zealand naval vessel has dropped off much-needed medical supplies for Tonga's Vaiola Hospital, while the island of Tanna in Vanuatu has ended its spectacular toka, a celebration of life on the island.