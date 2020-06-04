Pacific Update: Fijian infected with Covid-19 charged with breaching quarantine laws, and Vanuatu's yam generosity

A Covid-19 patient in Fiji has been charged with breaching self quarantine laws.
The 57-year-old, who had travelled from India, went to a settlement in Suva before heading to another island by ferry, infecting five family members.
Meanwhile, Covid-free Cook Islands and Niue are keen for a travel bubble with New Zealand in a bid to restart tourism.
Also in this week's Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver reports on the tiny Vanuatu island of Tongariki, which has supplied a huge amount of yams to cyclone-affected Pentecost and Santo, and has the best from social media.