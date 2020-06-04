TODAY |

Pacific Update: Fijian infected with Covid-19 charged with breaching quarantine laws, and Vanuatu's yam generosity

Source:  1 NEWS

A Covid-19 patient in Fiji has been charged with breaching self quarantine laws.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver with the latest news from around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

The 57-year-old, who had travelled from India, went to a settlement in Suva before heading to another island by ferry, infecting five family members.

Meanwhile, Covid-free Cook Islands and Niue are keen for a travel bubble with New Zealand in a bid to restart tourism.

Also in this week's Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver reports on the tiny Vanuatu island of Tongariki, which has supplied a huge amount of yams to cyclone-affected Pentecost and Santo, and has the best from social media. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
