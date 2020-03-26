TODAY |

Pacific Update: Fiji announces fifth coronavirus case as Samoa shuts its borders

Source:  1 NEWS

As of today, there are over 70 coronavirus cases around the the Pacific Islands as Covid-19 sweeps the globe. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barbara Dreaver shares today's roundup of Covid-19 news from the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Fiji has announced its fifth case, a 31-year-old Lautoka woman who had been in a Zumba class with a flight attendent who tested positive last week. 

Lautoka is under strict lockdown and Nadi Airport is closed as of today. 

As of last night, the Samoan government has completely shut its borders and is under a state of emergency. 

The Kingdom of Tonga is also under a state of emergency.

Overnight, the Cook Islands put strict travel restrictions into place. From today, no one can enter the country unless they do 14 days quarantine in New Zealand. 

Guam has 32 cases of coronavirus, French Polynesia 25 and New Caledonia 14.

For the full report, watch 1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver's daily update above. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bindi Irwin marries without guests at Australia Zoo amid coronavirus pandemic
2
'This is serious stuff' - Police boss explains what to do if you see people violating coronavirus lockdown
3
What you need to know about driving during the coronavirus lockdown
4
Kiwi champ Lisa Carrington admits 'conflicting' feelings after Olympics postponement
5
4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles central New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:38

100 Kiwis stuck on cruise ship off Australia might get thrown Government lifeline
02:29

More countries head into lockdown as coronavirus continues to spread

Australian man facing prison after allegedly coughing on elderly police officer
02:21

Australia announces coronavirus 'co-ordination commission'