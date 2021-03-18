TODAY |

Pacific Update: Covid-19 crisis worsens in PNG, Cook Islands elders enjoy food, good company and music

Source:  1 NEWS

Papua New Guinea has gone into nationwide isolation as Covid-19 rates continue to soar.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barbara Dreaver has the latest news from around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

It's estimated one-in-three have contracted the virus, and the capital's hospital is overflowing.

Also in this week's Pacific Update, there is anger in French Polynesia after a study revealed that France concealed the true impact of nuclear testing, with in some cases the impact being 10 times higher than what was originally claimed.

This week also features a little pick-me-up for those missing the islands due to border closures, including stunning sunsets, and Cook Islands elders enjoying good food, company and, of course, music.

As ever, we've got the best from social media. 

See Barbara Dreaver's full bulletin in the video above. 

