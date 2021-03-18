Pacific Update: Covid-19 crisis worsens in PNG, Cook Islands elders enjoy food, good company and music

Papua New Guinea has gone into nationwide isolation as Covid-19 rates continue to soar.

It's estimated one-in-three have contracted the virus, and the capital's hospital is overflowing.

Also in this week's Pacific Update, there is anger in French Polynesia after a study revealed that France concealed the true impact of nuclear testing, with in some cases the impact being 10 times higher than what was originally claimed.

This week also features a little pick-me-up for those missing the islands due to border closures, including stunning sunsets, and Cook Islands elders enjoying good food, company and, of course, music.

