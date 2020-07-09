TODAY |

Pacific Update: Covid-19 concerns continue; Niuean fisherman hauls in whopping 227kg black marlin

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in the Pacific, with three news cases in Fiji.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has the latest news from around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Thankfully, as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver reports in her latest edition of Pacific Update, they were all found in quarantine having returned on a repatriation flight from India.

Thirteen more infections were discovered in Guam, taking the total there to 301.

In Papua New Guinea, there have been large rallies against gender-based violence following the death of Jenelyn Kennedy, a 19-year-old mother of two.

It's alleged she suffered days of violence at the hands of her partner before she was killed.

While many borders remain shut, residents in Niue and the Cook Islands have been enjoying the best their homelands have to offer.

In Rarotonga, Pupuke and Pauro caught a 226kg blue marlin.

Not to be outdone, Niue's Paul Pasisi hauled in a black marlin that was one kilo heavier.

And as ever, Dreaver has the best videos from social media. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
