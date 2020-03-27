Pacific Update: Coronavirus infections hit 90 in region, with one death

Ninety people in the Pacific Islands are infected with coronavirus, with one fatality, 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver reports in her Pacific Update bulletin for March 27.

Guam remains the worst hit location, with half the infections, as well as the sole fatality - a 68-year-old woman who had a number of other health conditions.

Four sailors brought ashore from a US navy ship are also infected.

There are 20 cases in Tahiti, with Air Tahiti Nui about to temporarily ground its planes.

Despite no confirmed cases, Vanuatu is latest country to declare a state of emergency.