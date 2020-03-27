TODAY |

Pacific Update: Coronavirus infections hit 90 in region, with one death

Source:  1 NEWS

Ninety people in the Pacific Islands are infected with coronavirus, with one fatality, 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver reports in her Pacific Update bulletin for March 27.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver with the latest coronavirus news from the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Guam remains the worst hit location, with half the infections, as well as the sole fatality - a 68-year-old woman who had a number of other health conditions. 

Four sailors brought ashore from a US navy ship are also infected.

There are 20 cases in Tahiti, with Air Tahiti Nui about to temporarily ground its planes. 

Despite no confirmed cases, Vanuatu is latest country to declare a state of emergency. 

Watch Barbara's video update for more news.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pacific Update
Health
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
2
Auckland man could face charges after violating lockdown twice in a row
3
Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets
4
Jacinda Ardern praised after impromptu Facebook Live session about coronavirus, lockdown
5
Medical, emergency services staff to get priority at Foodstuffs supermarkets to help fight coronavirus
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Medical, emergency services staff to get priority at Foodstuffs supermarkets to help fight coronavirus
07:28

New Zealand businesses playing 'critical role' in fight to stop spread of coronavirus

02:05

Medical staff issue plea for people to stop taking protective gear from hospitals - 'Nicking masks is not part of the lockdown plan'

TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown