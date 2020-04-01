Pacific Update: Coronavirus cases climb in Pacific Islands, nations bring in stringent measures

In today’s Covid-19 Pacific Update, there are now 131 cases across the Pacific in seven countries or territories.

The biggest jump has been in Guam, rising by 11 overnight to 69 cases with two deaths.

French Polynesia has had 36 test positive and New Caledonia has had 16.

There are no new cases in Fiji, still at five, two in Rapa Nui/Easter Island, and two in the Northern Marianas plus one death likely to be Covid-19.

Papua New Guinea still has just one case, a foreign mine worker who was sent back to Australia.

Tonga and Fiji have both had their military and police working together to enforce their respective curfews.

In Tonga, 81 people have been arrested for breach of curfew or related offences.

One of those arrested was a man who was driving around with 15 cartons of mutton believed to have been stolen.

Fiji has made around 70 arrests for breaching curfew.

Fiji Airways is looking at the possibility of evacuation flights between Nadi and Los Angeles to help repatriate citizens.

In American Samoa, the governor is urging traditional leaders to enforce the ban on gatherings after allegations bingo games and large family get-togethers are still happening despite the country's emergency declaration.

In Vanuatu, kava bars are now closed as part of the state of emergency but takeaway service is available.

Customers have to take their own bottles to be filled and the bars have to close by 7.30pm every night.

The Cook Islands is moving to help those stranded by Covid-19.

More than 200 people have registered with the Cook Islands High Commission in Wellington and will be able to access special assistance.

All foreigners still in the Cook Islands are being asked to urgently register with Foreign Affairs.

In the Solomon Islands, under the state of emergency, civil servants have been told they can’t criticise the government's Covid-19 measures.

Anyone who does so on social media will be instantly dismissed from their job.