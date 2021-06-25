TODAY |

Pacific Update: Cook Island vaka begins epic journey, tensions rise in Covid-hit Fiji

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's Pacific Update, Barbara Dreaver reports on mounting tension in Fiji as their Covid-crisis deepens, and a Cook Islands vaka's epic journey to raise awareness of the environment.

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has the last news from the Pacific region. Source: 1 NEWS

As ever, she's got the best from social media as well.

