Pacific Update: Contact tracing abandoned in Fiji, Kiribati celebrates independence and language

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news roundup for the region.

This week, we've got the ongoing Covid crisis in Fiji, how it's abandoned contact tracing efforts, and how other nations are trying to help.

A kava shortage in Australia has seen prices soar, while Moana Pasifika's taken the next step as it eyes next season's Super Rugby competition. 

Kiribati has celebrated 42 years since independence, while Kiribati Language Week was held in New Zealand, with plenty of song and dance.

As ever, we've got the best from social media. 

