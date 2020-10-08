TODAY |

Pacific Update: Colour and competition as Cook Islands National Games kick-off

Source:  1 NEWS

The Cook Islands National Games have kicked off, involving 11 islands and 3000 athletes - around a fifth of the country's population.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As ever, Barbara Dreaver has the best from social media. Source: 1 NEWS

The official opening was a mix of colour and music, with 24 codes on offer, from swimming to coconut husking. 

Also in the Pacific this week, trouble continues to brew at the Pacific Island Forum, with former Cook Islands PM Henry Puna putting his name forward to be Secretary General, which goes against an unwritten code that the role is rotated between regions in the Pacific.

Micronesian regional leaders are threatening to leave the forum unless their candidate - Gerald Zackios isn't appointed. 

As ever Pacific Update features the best from social media. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
2
Full video: Dr Bloomfield gives update on Covid-19 situation in New Zealand
3
National caught red-handed getting supporters to pose as members of the public
4
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
5
State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins
MORE FROM
World
MORE

New South Wales scrambling to determine source of three new Covid-19 community cases

NZ-born man with rare brain disease jailed in WA for fatally stabbing older brother

Ex-jail employees charged for playing Baby Shark on repeat for hours

US Supreme Court nominee lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group