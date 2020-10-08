Pacific Update: Colour and competition as Cook Islands National Games kick-off

The Cook Islands National Games have kicked off, involving 11 islands and 3000 athletes - around a fifth of the country's population.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The official opening was a mix of colour and music, with 24 codes on offer, from swimming to coconut husking.

Also in the Pacific this week, trouble continues to brew at the Pacific Island Forum, with former Cook Islands PM Henry Puna putting his name forward to be Secretary General, which goes against an unwritten code that the role is rotated between regions in the Pacific.

Micronesian regional leaders are threatening to leave the forum unless their candidate - Gerald Zackios isn't appointed.