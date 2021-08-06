TODAY |

Pacific Update: Cocaine washes ashore in Tonga, Cooks celebrate self-governance

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news roundup for the region.

We've got the latest Covid-19 news from Fiji, and the latest from Tonga, where 11 packets of cocaine washed ashore in Vava'u and were handed to police by people who found them.

Five more packets were seized by police during a raid.

In the Cook Islands people are enjoying the annual Te Maeva Nui Festival, which celebrates its self-governance, and the Marumaru Atua vaka has returned after a seven-week voyage spreading an environmental message. 

As ever, we've got the best from social media as well. 

