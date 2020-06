In this week's Pacific Update, we look at how China influenced a bitterly-fought election in Kiribati, and how a secret flight from Hong Kong with a Chinese businessman on board caused a storm in Papua New Guinea.

We also look at Fiji's plans for a "Bula Bubble" to try and kick-start it's ailing tourism industry, and a Brisbane-based Cook Islands family's battle to keep their son's long hair.