Pacific Update: Brutal domestic assault involving iron creates revulsion in Papua New Guinea

There has been shock and revulsion in Papua New Guinea after video emerged of a military officer beating his partner with an iron and headbutting her in front of her children.

Second Lieutenant Murray Oa has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Debbie Kaore, a PNG rugby rep and Pacific Games boxing gold medallist.

She agreed to the publication of the video in a bid to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Oa has been released on bail.

In other news from the Pacific, there is a power struggle at the University of the South Pacific based in Suva, with the Vice Chancellor suspended over misconduct allegations, after he raised concerns about financial mismanagement.

In other news, a 14-year-old boy and his father died in Samoa after falling down a ravine.

The boy and his cousin fall into the deep ravine. One of them managed to climb out, but the other boy's father died in a rescue attempt.