TODAY |

Pacific Update: Brutal domestic assault involving iron creates revulsion in Papua New Guinea

Source:  1 NEWS

There has been shock and revulsion in Papua New Guinea after video emerged of a military officer beating his partner with an iron and headbutting her in front of her children.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver has the latest news from around the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Second Lieutenant Murray Oa has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Debbie Kaore, a PNG rugby rep and Pacific Games boxing gold medallist.

She agreed to the publication of the video in a bid to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Oa has been released on bail.

In other news from the Pacific, there is a power struggle at the University of the South Pacific based in Suva, with the Vice Chancellor suspended over misconduct allegations, after he raised concerns about financial mismanagement. 

In other news, a 14-year-old boy and his father died in Samoa after falling down a ravine.

The boy and his cousin fall into the deep ravine. One of them managed to climb out, but the other boy's father died in a rescue attempt.

In another tragic incident, two boys died and their father is presumed missing after they were swept into the sea while fishing. 

World
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis infected with Covid-19 still battling debilitating symptoms, despite being cleared of virus
2
'Common sense has prevailed' - SBW supports toppling of English slave trader's statue
3
Police investigating allegation of racial abuse, assault by pākehā woman on Auckland maunga
4
The kiss that could see Benji Marshall out of NRL contention
5
Hamilton mum shares how she feeds her family of four on $100 a week
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:58

Thousands of protestors in Oxford demand removal of imperialist Cecil Rhodes statue
01:53

Australian senator accused of inciting anarchy by cheering UK protestors who tore down slave trader’s statue

Autistic Australian teen found after spending two days in freezing Victorian bush
00:36

Corrections officer in US suspended after reenacting George Floyd's death