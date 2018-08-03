Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Doomsday cult arrests, Samoa's PM wants Parker to ditch coach

In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the Pacific.
Among the stories in this week's edition, a leader of a Korean doomsday cult has been arrested for allegedly holding 400 followers captive in Fiji.
The founder of the church, along with three other cult leaders, have been arrested at Seoul's international airport.
The church leader persuaded 400 church members to move to Fiji in 2014 to escape a supposed impending great famine.
Also this week, why the Samoan Prime Minister wants boxer Joseph Parker to ditch his coach.
And the Cook Islands are ablaze with cultural festivities celebrating the country's independence.