Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Doomsday cult arrests, Samoa's PM wants Parker to ditch coach

Their ticket was mistakenly ripped up, but a retired couple in Scotland are the equivalent of $NZ112 million richer after winning the Euromillions lottery.

Fred and Lesley Higgins, from Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, had all the numbers in the Euromillions draw on July 10, the BBC reports.

But when Mr Higgins checked his numbers, the shop assistant at first told him the ticket was not a winner, ripped it up and threw it away.

When the machine then told them to contact the UK National Lottery operators Camelot, the ticket was quickly retrieved from the bin.

Checking the numbers at home, Mr Higgins discovered they had indeed scooped $58 million pounds.

Mr Higgins, 67, and his wife Lesley, 57, were regular players of the Tuesday and Friday draw.

The torn ticket reportedly made processing the win slightly more complicated.

A security team visited the couple and the store to check the course of events and look at the CCTV footage.

All the while the Higgins kept the ticket in an envelope marked 'Money Worries Over!' for over a week while the investigation took place and told only their daughter of their win.