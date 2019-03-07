TODAY |

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Battle to stop growing environmental disaster in Solomon Islands, Cook Islands considers name change

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands

In this week's edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver a battle to stop a growing environmental disaster in the Solomon Islands has taken on a new urgency.

Around 100 tonnes of oil fuel spilled from the ship MV Solomon Trader that ran aground on Rennell Island early last month. The oil has severely impacted marine life and the surrounding coastline of the US World Heritage island.

The 300 villagers who live nearby have had their livelihoods affected and are unable to fish. International salvage crews are trying to prevent any further damage.

We also look at why the Cook Islands is looking to change its name, and in Kiribati the New Zealand Government is funding a project to turn sea water into fresh water.

1 NEWS’ Pacific Correspondent has a round-up of news from the region. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crossing the Cook Strait, the royals talked mental health, conservation and met a cheeky weka on the beach.
Cost of Meghan and Harry's royal tour of New Zealand to the taxpayer revealed
2
National's Finance spokesperson says the Tax Working Group chair is being paid for four months after the group has been disbanded.
Amy Adams says Sir Michael Cullen being paid $1000 a day 'to engage in political debate' after tax group disbanded
3
Location of earthquakes over 24 hour period, March 6 and 7, 2019.
Kermadec quake cluster doesn't mean large shake coming - GeoNet
4
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
5
Northland vaccination campaign comes under fire
Hospital bosses want national campaign targeting anti-vax messaging
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Jessica Taylor prays in front of a cross for Jonathan Bowen, 9, at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. "I have a son his age," said Taylor. "I can't imagine that mother's loss." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Governor tours Alabama tornado damage, search for victims ends
FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Foreign leaders showered President Donald Trump and his family with more than $140,000 in gifts during their first year in the White House, with China and Saudi Arabia among the most lavish givers. Chinaâs president gave Trump and his wife the two most expensive gifts in 2017: a $14,400 calligraphy display and a $16,250 dinnerware set featuring Trumpâs Mar-a-Lago resort. All gifts were turned over to the National Archives. (AP Photo/AlexÂ Brandon, File)

Foreign leaders lavish Trump with diplomatic gifts
00:14
The boy suffered serious injuries on his face and arm when sulfuric acid was thrown on him inside a store in July.

UK jury convicts man in acid attack on 3-year-old son
01:40
Preethi Reddy's former boyfriend had taken his own life just hours earlier in a fiery car crash.

Police try and piece together final hours of Sydney dentist's life after she was found in a suitcase