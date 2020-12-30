TODAY |

Pacific nation of Micronesia records first Covid-19 case

Source:  Associated Press

The small Pacific nation of Micronesia has reported its first case of the coronavirus after a crewmember on an arriving ship tested positive.

Source: istock.com

Home to 100,000 people, Micronesia had been among a dwindling handful of island nations to have avoided the virus altogether.

In an address to the nation, President David Panuelo said many people had heard the “alarming news” but the case has been contained at the border.

Panuelo said one crewmember aboard the government ship Chief Mailo had tested positive after the ship had returned from the Philippines following more than a year of drydock repairs.

He said the crewmember has been isolated on board, that all other crew remain on board, and that the ship is being monitored daily by law enforcement.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
