Pacific hit with thousands of Dengue Fever cases as it battles to keep Covid-19 out

In another blow for the Pacific, which is already reeling from the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold and fighting to keep Covid-19 out, the region has been hit with Dengue Fever.

Source: 1 NEWS

More than 3000 cases of Dengue Fever, a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus, have been reported in both Fiji and the Marshall Islands, but several more islands are at risk, according to the Red Cross.

Of the confirmed cases, about 700 are in areas of Fiji hardest hit by the cyclone and most are in children under 18 years old.

"In Fiji, the destruction by the cyclone resulted in water sources being contaminated, and increased challenges with wastewater removal. People who lost their homes are now living in evacuation centres, where social distancing is difficult, if not impossible, potentially making it easier for mosquitoes to spread the virus," said Red Cross Pacific health manager Dr Dewindra Widiamurti.

"We hope the outbreak is declining, as Dengue Fever is unpleasant and possibly life threatening. Two people have died of the fever since the outbreak started."

In the region, there is a shortage of safe water, which increases the health risks to displaced people for both dengue fever and other waterborne and mosquito-spread diseases.

It means that if Covid-19 gets into evacuation centres it could create an increased risk of spread.

Although Fiji has not reported a new Covid-19 case since April 20, the Government is advising the community to remain vigilant and international travel restriction continues.