Oxygen masks deploy on Qantas flight after cabin pressure loss causes flight to divert to Melbourne

A Qantas flight from Adelaide to Canberra has been diverted to Melbourne after a cabin depressurisation.

Qantas says pilots on flight QF706 followed standard procedure when the incident occurred this morning, descending to 10,000 feet.



Oxygen masks were deployed but once the plane reached the lower altitude passengers were instructed to remove them and breathe normally.



The plane was given a priority landing at Melbourne Airport and arrived without further incident and passengers transferred to other flights.



"Our pilots and cabin crew handled the incident in line with standard operating procedures," Qantas said in a statement.



"We would like to thank our customers who followed the crew instructions and remained calm during the diversion."

