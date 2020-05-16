TODAY |

Oxford University researchers hopeful as Covid-19 vaccine trial proves a success in monkeys

Source:  1 NEWS

A Covid-19 vaccine trial at Britain’s Oxford University is starting to show some positive results.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now the challenge is replicating the promising outcomes shown in monkeys in human trials. Source: US ABC

Now the challenge is replicating the promising outcomes shown in monkeys, in human trials.

The study is small but the results are promising. Six rhesus monkeys were given a single dose of the vaccine.

Fourteen days later, some of them developed protective antibodies against Covid-19. Twenty-eight days later, all of them did.

The monkeys were then exposed to high levels of the virus, and the vaccine kept the virus from replicating in the lungs and appeared to prevent damage to them.

And injecting the vaccine, which contains a weakened version of the virus, did not cause Covid-19 to form in the monkeys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Of that, $8 billion will go towards vaccine development. Source: 1 NEWS

“What we’ve seen so far is it works just as we would hope for and it works nicely,” says Dr Stephen Evans, professor ofpharmacoepidemiology at London’s school of hygiene and tropical medicine.

Success in monkeys is a key hurdle. They share so much of our DNA, but many vaccines that protect monkeys fail in humans.

Human trials began last month with more than 1000 volunteers injected so far.

The Oxford researchers say they hope to see signs the vaccine is working in humans in just a few weeks, but even if everything is successful it will be months before they can roll out a vaccine.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:29
More refugee families to be reunited in NZ as Government doubles quota
2
Two dead, State Highway 5 closed after serious crash in Hawke's Bay
3
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
4
Sex workers relieved to return to work at Alert Level 2
5
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Major US department store chain J.C. Penney plunged into bankruptcy due to Covid-19 pandemic
01:51

After backlash, Countdown agrees to pay 10% bonus to staff hired during lockdown

Sydney man arrested over bottle attack of fellow supermarket shopper after social distance request
00:30

First look: Shoppers filter through malls on first weekend post-lockdown