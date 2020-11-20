TODAY |

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine showing strong immune response in older people

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in England has shown to produce a strong immune response in older adults in their 60s and 70s.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Researchers say the findings are “encouraging”. Source: Breakfast

Results from new trials published in The Lancet medical journal suggest that one of the groups most at risk of death or serious illness from Covid-19 maybe able to build immunity.

"We are pleased to see that our vaccine was not only well tolerated in older adults, but also stimulated similar immune responses to those seen in younger volunteers," Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group and consultant physician, said.

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine is 95 per cent effective following new tests

"The next step will be to see if this translates into protection from the disease itself."

The encouraging findings are based on 560 healthy adults and comes a day after Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine was 95 per cent effective among adults over 65 in its final efficacy results.

Final trials of the Oxford vaccine are ongoing, with early efficacy readings possible in the coming weeks.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
2
Winston Peters makes first public appearance since his party’s loss on election night
3
Android phone users left frustrated amid reports of NZ COVID Tracer app glitching, deleting entries
4
'Lost our sleep, our future, our jobs' - Recent grads locked out of NZ plead for exemption
5
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani makes blunders in court while arguing US election result
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows as US grapples with Covid-19 pandemic

'Lost our sleep, our future, our jobs' - Recent grads locked out of NZ plead for exemption

Prince Harry volunteers for foundation providing Covid-19 support for veterans

Explainer: What's with the confusion over masks for Covid-19?