Oxford Covid-19 vaccine showing strong immune response in older people

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University in England has shown to produce a strong immune response in older adults in their 60s and 70s.

Results from new trials published in The Lancet medical journal suggest that one of the groups most at risk of death or serious illness from Covid-19 maybe able to build immunity.

"We are pleased to see that our vaccine was not only well tolerated in older adults, but also stimulated similar immune responses to those seen in younger volunteers," Dr Maheshi Ramasamy, investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group and consultant physician, said.

"The next step will be to see if this translates into protection from the disease itself."

The encouraging findings are based on 560 healthy adults and comes a day after Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine was 95 per cent effective among adults over 65 in its final efficacy results.