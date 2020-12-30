Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in European Union

Regulators authorised AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for use in adults throughout the European Union on Friday (overnight NZT), amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

A researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Source: Associated Press

The European Medicines Agency's expert committee unanimously recommended the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over, though concerns had been raised this week that not enough data exist to prove it works in older people, and some countries indicated they may not give it to the elderly.

The shot is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by the European Medicines Agency after ones by Pfizer and Moderna. The EMA's decision requires final approval from the European Commission, a process that occurred swiftly with the other vaccines.

With trials showing about 60 per cent efficacy, the vaccine appears to offer less protection than ones already authorised, but experts have said any vaccine with an efficacy rate of over 50 per cent could help stop outbreaks.

EU threatening legal action against UK over Covid-19 vaccine supply shortage

The agency recommended the vaccine's use by older people, despite limited data regarding its efficacy in people over 55, citing the immune responses seen and experience with other vaccines.

"At least some protection is expected," Bruno Sepodes, of the EMA's expert committee, said at a briefing. He acknowledged that "the exact level of protection cannot be estimated for the time being."

Many countries on the continent have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere, and it was long hoped that the AstraZeneca shot would help speed things up at a time when countries face surging cases in a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 400,000 people in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU bet heavily on the shot, which is cheaper and easier to handle than some other vaccines, with orders for 300 million doses to be delivered after authorization and options for another 100 million doses.

Germany looks to limit AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to under-65s, after questions raised about effectiveness

"None of them is a magic wand on its own, but together they provide tools and options to prevent different aspects of the disease," said Emer Cooke, the head of the EMA.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorised for use in all adults in other countries, even though only 12 per cent of the participants in its research were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn't been enough time to get results.

EMA's decision authorises AstraZeneca's vaccine to be used across the bloc, but individual countries can still decide how and to whom they will give the doses they receive.

Lithuania, for instance, will not use the vaccine in older people, the country's deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte said, according to the Baltic News Service. It was not clear, however, what age groups would be given the shot, but Simonaityte noted that trials in people 55 and over were not "comprehensive."

Germany may follow a similar path. The country's independent vaccine advisory committee recommended Friday that the shot only be given to people under 65. The final decision rests with the government, but it is likely to follow this advice.

Thomas Mertens, the head of the German advisory committee, said the general approval by EMA was "confusing" in light of the data provided by AstraZeneca but that he and his colleagues would gladly update their recommendation if further data comes in.

Mertens stressed that the German experts were mainly concerned about the clinical data provided by the company so far.