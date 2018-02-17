 

Oxfam's funding frozen until standards raised

The UK Government's move follows allegations of sexual abuse within the charity.
1
Lifeguards at the scene reported a paraglider slammed into the Mount.

Paraglider dies after hitting rock at Mount Maunganui

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


3

Vogue shot of Jacinda Ardern continues to capture attention

00:13
4
The winger's athletic finish helped earn a staunch 20-14 win to start the year.

David Fusitu'a flies over to score in Warriors' gutsy pre-season win over Storm

5

Person dead after harvester accident on Waikato property

00:38
Crowds of gathered in Mexico City as the ground shook from the magnitude 7.2 quake.

Powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake causes people to flee buildings, fill streets in Mexico City

The quake shook south and central Mexico today, five months after a deadly tremor.

Broadcaster Toni Street announces she'll be a mum for a third time - this time through surrogacy.

'I was grieving the fact that I couldn't have a third baby' -Toni Street opens up about long road to surrogacy

Street couldn't go through the pregnancy herself after realising she may not be around for her daughters.

00:29
The cyclone is predicted to hit New Zealand next week.

Kiwis told to prepare for incoming Cyclone Gita

Weather forecasters still can't say how much of a lashing Cyclone Gita will give New Zealand.

00:41
Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Designer Rubio's “pet couturier” line is about raising awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn speaks to The Associated Press at his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Prime Minister since 2012.)

Ethiopia declares second state of emergency after hundreds of deaths, two years of protests

Ethiopia's Prime Minister since 2012, Desalegn, resigned yesterday.


 
