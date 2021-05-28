TODAY |

Owner of popular security camera disturbed after seeing footage of others' homes

An Australian woman was shocked to find herself looking at other peoples' homes through her security system, following a major failure at a popular provider of the home system. 

Earlier this month Eufy, which is stocked by JB HI-FI, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Bunnings Warehouse in New Zealand, said a "software bug" had occurred during a server upgrade, allowing users to see other users' camera feeds.

It told users to unplug and reconnect their cameras, and log in and out of their accounts. 

Mackay's Kayla Wilton told Nine she was shocked when opening the app recently to discover it wasn't showing her property.

"I opened up our app and I saw someone else's front door, I could see their backyard, I could see their driveway and I could hear their conversations."

She quickly disconnected her system, worried other people could see her.

"It's really disturbing to know people out there could have been watching my son play in the backyard, seeing us out in the backyard, playing or hearing our personal conversations."

On its Facebook page, Eufy, owned by US company Anker, apologised for the bug and said it's wasn't good enough.

It was working on new security protocols. 
 

