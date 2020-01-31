TODAY |

Owl in the UK that was too obese too fly successfully released back into the wild

An owl has successfully been released back into the wild in the UK, after it was found to be too obese to fly.

Animal rescuers said the bird was 30 per cent heavier than it should have been when found injured. Source: 1 NEWS

A member of the public thought the bird was injured when they found it in a ditch and took it into the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

Staff weighed the bird and found it was 245g, 30 per cent heavier than it should be.

"Where she was found is very productive land, and it's been a mild winter and there's a lot of food around, voles, mice,” head falconer Rufus Samkin told the BBC.

"We think she's just done incredibly well for herself and overindulged."

The female owl shredded more than 20 grams and is now able to feel the wind beneath its wings.

"Hopefully, she's learnt to keep her weight in trim so she can escape any predators or being picked up,” Mr Samkin said.

