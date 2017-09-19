 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Overloaded boat capsizes in Indonesia, at least 13 dead

share

Source:

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A passenger boat overloaded with people heading home to celebrate the end of Ramadan with their families capsized Wednesday (Thursday NZ Time) off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 13, a rescue official said.

At least one person is believed trapped after the incident near the Harbour Bridge.

(File photo)

Source: 1 NEWS

The Arista was traveling from Paotere port in South Sulawesi province to the nearby island of Barrang Lompo near Makassar, the provincial capital, when it capsized after being battered by a 3-meter (10-foot) wave, said Amiruddin of the local search and rescue agency.

Amiruddin, who uses one name, said search teams and local fisherman rescued 22 people. The wooden boat was carrying 43 people but was designed for just 20, he said.

Rescuers recovered at least 13 bodies from the choppy waters, including four children, and were searching for eight others who were reportedly still missing, Amiruddin said. He said no more victims had been found despite improved weather conditions and extra boats joining the search.

Television videos showed grieving relatives waiting for news of their loved ones at Barrang Lompo's port and a nearby navy hospital.

Also Wednesday, a speed boat carrying 30 people capsized near Palembang city, said Toto Mulyono, who is coordinating the search and rescue effort. Rescuers recovered three bodies and there were 27 survivors, he said.

Millions of Muslims across the country travel to their hometowns to celebrate the weeklong Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Boats and ferries are popular means of transportation in the archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands. Accidents due to overcrowding and poor safety standards are common.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:04
1
Cooper thinks the pair are ‘probably better’ for the experience.

Mountain biker Anton Cooper reflects on Comm Games rivalry with Sam Gaze – 'He has this anger when he races'

2
TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

01:35
3

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

00:39
4
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We are passionate about our heritage' - Jason Taumalolo re-commits to Mate Ma'a Tonga

5
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather slowly improves as we head into the weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 