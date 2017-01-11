 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'It was an over-reaction by Jetstar' - passenger sticks up for family booted off flight after seat argument

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A passenger on a Jetstar flight that witnessed a young family being removed from the plane after an argument over seating arrangements says the airline overreacted to the situation.

Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.
Source: Facebook: Vincent Bamforth

The family was rebooked on a later flight after the dispute on the Bali to Adelaide journey that saw the captain kick them off.

They were apparently upset that they were unable to sit together.

A man called Brendon says he was asked by the family if he could switch seats after they found they weren't all sitting together.

Brendon told the Nine Network that he refused to move, but watched on as the situation escalated when staff got involved.

"It was an over-reaction by Jetstar," he said. "They did the wrong thing. And the families concerned were not treated properly."

"The family thought they had booked three seats together on the window side and one adjoining it across the aisle. I think because of the place of the toilet the numbers were out of synch. So that remaining seat was not beside the three others."

He disputed the airline's claim that the passengers had refused to take their allocated seats.

"That's not right. I was in my seat, the one under dispute, before take-off. They (the family) may not have been happy but they had not refused to take their seats."

Brendon also said the behaviour of the family was respectful.

The airline said in a statement: 

"We had customers board a flight from Bali to Adelaide overnight who had taken other passengers' seats and refused to move to their allocated seats.

"The passengers refused to follow numerous requests from our crew so the captain decided that they would not travel on that flight.

"Like all airlines, our customers are allocated specific seats and we can't have a situation where passengers sit wherever they like. This causes disruptions to other customers and delays the flight departing."
 

Related

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Social media users are lashing out at Jetstar after a family was kicked off a flight from Bali to Adelaide, but the airline stands by its decision.

'It was an over-reaction by Jetstar' - passenger sticks up for family booted off flight after seat argument

00:16
2
7 News' Michael Scanlan asked Erica O’Donnell to spell her "first and last". She took it a bit literally.

Watch: 'No one has ever done that' - Australian reporter loses it after woman's hilarious interview fail

00:45
3
Presenter Amber Sherlock wasn’t happy Nine colleague Julie Snook was also dressed in white, and wasn't shy about letting her know.

Watch: 'There can't be three of us, I've made that clear' - bratty Aussie news anchor in epic tantrum after colleagues wear similar outfits

00:29
4
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

5

One person dead after truck crash in Southland

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ