TODAY |

Over one million plant and animal species threatened with extinction

Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Animals
Conservation
Climate Change

Nature is in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over one million species of plants and animals, scientists said today in the United Nations' first comprehensive report on biodiversity.

The findings are not just about saving plants and animals, but about preserving a world that's becoming harder for humans to live in.

The report goes beyond species.

Of the 18 measured ways nature helps humans, the report said 14 are declining, with food and energy production noticeable exceptions.

The report found downward trends in nature's ability to provide clean air and water, good soil and other essentials.

"This report says we have a serious problem. If we continue to produce our food and energy in the same way as we do today, we will lose biodiversity and change the Earth's climate," report Chairman Robert Watson told The Associated Press.

It's all because of humans, but it's not too late to fix the problem, the report said.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"There is hope but we need political action from governments and the private sector and the public today," Mr Watson, a former top NASA and British scientist, said.

Habitat loss is one of the biggest threats, and it's happening worldwide, Mr Watson said.

The report projects 25 million kilometres of new roads will be paved over nature between now and 2050, most in the developing world.

Many of the worst effects can be prevented by changing the way we grow food, produce energy, deal with climate change and dispose of waste, the report said.

That involves concerted action by governments, companies and people.

"The cost of action is much cheaper than the cost of inaction," Watson warned, and said the role of the private sector in this was "absolutely critical."  

Conservation scientists from around the world convened in Paris to issue the report, which exceeded 1,000 pages.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The shock news comes from a newly-released UN report that took three years to compile. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    Environment
    Animals
    Conservation
    Climate Change
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    A Boeing Max 8 airliner.

    Airlines not told Boeing 737 Max planes' safety alert not working as intended
    00:54
    CCTV footage caught the man in the act as he robbed multiple stores.

    Man wearing Trump mask caught on CCTV during Brisbane crime spree
    Fighter plane silhouette

    US sends military assets to Middle East, warning Iran it will use 'unrelenting force' if attacked
    00:04
    The incident reportedly took place around the end of April at a station in Kucukcekmece, Istanbul.

    Watch: Turkish man hailed as hero after selflessly saving teen who jumped onto train tracks