Over one million plant and animal species threatened with extinction

Nature is in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming over one million species of plants and animals, scientists said today in the United Nations' first comprehensive report on biodiversity.

The findings are not just about saving plants and animals, but about preserving a world that's becoming harder for humans to live in.

The report goes beyond species.

Of the 18 measured ways nature helps humans, the report said 14 are declining, with food and energy production noticeable exceptions.

The report found downward trends in nature's ability to provide clean air and water, good soil and other essentials.

"This report says we have a serious problem. If we continue to produce our food and energy in the same way as we do today, we will lose biodiversity and change the Earth's climate," report Chairman Robert Watson told The Associated Press.

It's all because of humans, but it's not too late to fix the problem, the report said.

"There is hope but we need political action from governments and the private sector and the public today," Mr Watson, a former top NASA and British scientist, said.

Habitat loss is one of the biggest threats, and it's happening worldwide, Mr Watson said.

The report projects 25 million kilometres of new roads will be paved over nature between now and 2050, most in the developing world.

Many of the worst effects can be prevented by changing the way we grow food, produce energy, deal with climate change and dispose of waste, the report said.

That involves concerted action by governments, companies and people.

"The cost of action is much cheaper than the cost of inaction," Watson warned, and said the role of the private sector in this was "absolutely critical."