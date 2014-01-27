Over the limit Mercedes driver apologises to family of 73-year-old he killed in Melbourne

A Mercedes Benz driver who killed a 73-year-old man after drinking shots and mixers says he wishes he could switch places with the victim.

Stephen Papagelou, 29, killed Henry Ekselman on Melbourne's Chapel Street in November 2018 while he was crossing the road.



Papagelou today apologised to Ekselman's loved ones at the Victorian County Court through his lawyer Peter Morrissey, but said he could not ask for their forgiveness.



"If I could turn back time and switch places I would do it in a heartbeat," Papagelou said in his statement.



"I know there's nothing I could say that could bring you peace, and to be honest I do not expect your forgiveness, but I am truly sorry.



"All I can hope for is that you remember the good times with him."



Papagelou consumed three shots and three mixed drinks at the Prince Alfred Hotel in Richmond over two-and-a-half hours before he struck and killed Mr Ekselman while travelling about 60km/h.



Staff at the venue warned Papagelou and his friends they would be kicked out if they didn't stop their "rowdy behaviour" about 90 minutes before the crash.



A friend of the 29-year-old then warned him against driving after seeing him quickly polish off a glass of wine.



Papagelou, who has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.075 after the crash, which threw Ekselman about 15 metres.

Ekselman's daughter Cherry Hense said she had regular nightmares about the death of her father, who she described as a generous and caring parent.



"The degree of physical destruction to his body meant I was not initially permitted to view it and was later allowed only to see his face," Hense told the court.



Henry Ekselman's son Will said his grief was compounded by the fact his father's organs could not be donated following his death.



"This was one of the cruellest moments - knowing that absolutely no good could come from this terrible event," Ekselman said.

Morrissey said his client made a bad decision and was shattered by the hurt he had caused Mr Ekselman's family.



"You could not have clearer remorse - it's the self-loathing, internalised sense of remorse," the lawyer said.



Judge Kevin Doyle remanded Papagelou in custody and said the 29-year-old would be jailed.

