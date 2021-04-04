TODAY |

Over-eager retriever snatches mic out of Russian presenter’s hands in hilarious live TV moment

Source:  1 NEWS

Russian television has given us one of the live TV moments of the year after an over-eager retriever snatched the microphone out of a weather presenter’s hands during a live cross yesterday.

Mir TV weather presenter Nadezhda Serezhkina had her microphone stolen by a golden retriever during a live report. Source: Mir TV

Video shows Mir TV weather presenter Nadezhda Serezhkina explaining that spring had arrived in Moscow, when the pooch was seen leaping into shot to rip the microphone out of her grasp.

Serezhkina was filmed running after the bounding dog in a bid to retrieve the microphone, while the stunned host of the show looks on.

The two did make up, making a mockery of the live TV’s golden rule to avoid animals and small children, with the dog happily sitting for pats from Serezhkina as she concluded a later cross.

World
Animals
UK and Europe
