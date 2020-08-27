TODAY |

Over a dozen dead dolphins wash up near Mauritius oil spill

Source:  Associated Press

At least 14 dead dolphins have washed up on the coast of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, where a Japanese ship ran aground last month and spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel, environmental groups and experts said this morning.

Other dolphins stranded on shore and appeared seriously ill, environmental consultants said.

The Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef near the eastern coast of Mauritius on July 25.

Pounded by the surf for days, the ship's hull cracked and it began leaking fuel into the waters of the Mahebourg Lagoon, fouling a protected wetlands area, mangroves and a small island that was a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

The ship later broke in two and the bow, the smaller of the two pieces, was towed out to sea and sunk.

The ship's captain and first officer have been charged with “endangering safe navigation.”

It's not yet clear why the ship strayed miles off course.

The environmental group Greenpeace has called for an investigation.

