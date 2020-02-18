TODAY |

Over 85,000 people have vanished in Mexico since 2006 drug war began

Source:  Associated Press

The number of people who have disappeared in Mexico since the start of the country’s drug war now stands at 85,006, the government reported today.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The figure was part of a government report on searches for those who have disappeared between the start of 2006 and April 7.

Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the largest number of bodies found so far in the current administration have been in the states of Jalisco, Sinaloa. Colima, Guanajuato and Sonora.

Encinas said that clandestine grave sites continue to be found, “due to the increase in confrontations between criminal organisations in several regions of the country”.

Drug gangs frequently dispose of the bodies of rivals and kidnap victims in shallow clandestine burial pits.

World
Crime and Justice
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Watch: Mrs Sri Lanka has crown ripped from head, injured in onstage melee
2
Driver who mowed down and killed four kids in Sydney faces sentence
3
Another border worker has tested positive for Covid-19, Ashley Bloomfield confirms
4
Wellington Zoo euthanises lionesses Djane and Zahra — 'The best thing for them'
5
Dr Bloomfield gives Govt advice as high number of returnees likely contracting Covid on journey
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Armed police called to Auckland supermarket over stolen vehicle

01:45

India records daily Covid case record for second time in four days

Sydney man accused of hoarding 20kg of meth in pool pumps

Minnesota 'boogaloo' member charged with illegal possession of a machine gun