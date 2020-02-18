Over 85,000 people have vanished in Mexico since 2006 drug war began

The number of people who have disappeared in Mexico since the start of the country’s drug war now stands at 85,006, the government reported today.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The figure was part of a government report on searches for those who have disappeared between the start of 2006 and April 7.

Assistant Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas said the largest number of bodies found so far in the current administration have been in the states of Jalisco, Sinaloa. Colima, Guanajuato and Sonora.

Encinas said that clandestine grave sites continue to be found, “due to the increase in confrontations between criminal organisations in several regions of the country”.