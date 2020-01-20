Over 600kgs of shark fins worth up to $1.5 million seized in Miami

Wildlife inspectors seized 635 kilograms of shark fins at a Miami port, officials said today.
Source: Breakfast
The US Fish and Wildlife Service said the shipment of dried fins arrived in 18 boxes and was believed to have originated in South America, and likely bound for Asia.
Officials estimated the total commercial value to be between NZ$1million and $1.5 million.
Tens of millions of sharks are killed each year by smugglers who cut the fins from live animals, according to conservation groups. They are often turned into shark fin soup, considered a Chinese delicacy.