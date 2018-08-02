 

Over 600kg of cocaine thrown overboard during sea chase off Aussie coast

Associated Press
Australia

The Australian Navy and the Australian Federal Police have captured two men suspected of attempting to smuggle more than 600 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The younger brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley is one of two men accused of throwing packages of the drug overboard during a sea chase off the Australian coast, officials said today.

Dru Anthony Baggaley, 36, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 53, appeared on Wednesday in a Gold Coast court charged with possessing a commercial quantity of drugs and drug importation.

They face potential life prison sentences if convicted.

Law enforcement agencies said the pair were in a boat headed for the Australian mainland when they were spotted on Wednesday by surveillance aircraft off the coast of northern New South Wales state.

As a navy patrol boat approached, the men attempted to escape and threw items into the sea, Lieutenant Commander Ken Brown of the Royal Australian Navy told reporters.

Brown says his crew fished parcels containing more than 600 kilograms of the drug from the sea and intercepted the pair off the coast of Byron Bay, a premium tourist destination.

Dru Baggaley and his two-time Olympic silver medalist brother Nathan Baggaley were sentenced to two years and three months in prison in 2015 for producing 18,000 pills of a party drug and trying to make methamphetamine.

The former kayaker, who won medals in the K1 and K2 events over 500 metres at the 2004 Athens Games, and his brother both admitted making the pills, saying they thought the drug was safe and legal.

Dru Baggaley and Draper were refused bail on Wednesday and will appear in court next on August 20.

They have not entered pleas.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow.

They have not said where the boat was coming from, but say international partners were involved in the smuggling operation.

Two men potentially face a lifetime behind bars after being arrested during the incident. Source: Associated Press
AAP
A senator subjected to what she describes as attacks about her private life from another senator on live TV and radio has filed a defamation lawsuit.

Australian Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has filed the action in the Federal Court against Liberal Democrats senator David Leyonhjelm over comments he made on Sky News and 3AW radio in Melbourne.

"The defamatory statements Senator Leyonhjelm made and continues to make are an attack on my character, and have done considerable harm to me and my family," Senator Hanson-Young said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Hanson-Young said she was taking action because such treatment was "wrong".

"No woman, whether she be working behind a bar, in an office or in the Parliament, deserves to be treated this way, and it needs to stop," she said.

"It was always my preference that Senator Leyonhjelm apologise and acknowledge how hurtful, defamatory and damaging his comments were, however he refuses to do so."

The Greens senator has said if she wins damages from Senator Leyonhjelm she will donate them to Plan International and the Working Women's Centre SA.

She has also collected money from a crowd-funding campaign to pay for her legal costs.

Senator Leyonhjelm told Senator Hanson-Young on the floor of parliament to "stop shagging men", and then later went on television and radio to make further comments about her private life.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: Australian Greens press conference at Parliament House on February 14, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. Among the issues discussed, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young talked about the management of the Murray-Darling River system (Photo by Michael Masters/Getty Images)
Sarah Hanson-Young. Source: Getty
Law Society apologise after confidential info sent to wrong person

RNZ rnz.co.nz
The Law Society has apologised after a staff member accidentally sent confidential information about a sexual harassment allegation to the wrong person.

The email contained a complaint to the Law Society by a legal practitioner, who was self-reporting his own conduct, which is alleged to amount to sexual harassment or bullying.

Court orders prevent any publication of details.

The human error was created by an auto fill response in the email.

The name of the intended recipient, who was a Law Society employee, was similar to the name of the person who ultimately received the information, it said.

Law Society president Kathryn Beck said it was an unacceptable and preventable mistake.

"This error has caused additional and unnecessary stress for those whose information was disclosed," she said.

"The Law Society was entrusted with information that it should have been able to properly protect and we fell short of our internal standards. We are profoundly sorry for this unacceptable mistake."

The Law Society has asked the recipient to delete the information. The recipient did not initially respond to repeated attempts at contact. All those involved were told about the breach as well as the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

To protect the privacy of the people involved, the Law Society has sought a court order preventing the publication of the details of the email.

The Law Society said it accepted the incident raised questions about how it handled confidential information.

"Any breach of privacy undermines the integrity of an organisation. This comes at a time where questions are being asked about our organisation's systems and processes. We must provide the highest standard of care in regard to private information. We did not do that on this occasion."

The Law Society has reviewed its processes to test that they are as resilient as possible and all staff have also been instructed again on the need to follow the procedures at all times.

Lawyer (file picture).
Lawyer (file picture). Source: RNZ / Supplied
