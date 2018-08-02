Over 600kg of cocaine thrown overboard during sea chase off Aussie coast

The Australian Navy and the Australian Federal Police have captured two men suspected of attempting to smuggle more than 600 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The younger brother of Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley is one of two men accused of throwing packages of the drug overboard during a sea chase off the Australian coast, officials said today.

Dru Anthony Baggaley, 36, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 53, appeared on Wednesday in a Gold Coast court charged with possessing a commercial quantity of drugs and drug importation.

They face potential life prison sentences if convicted.

Law enforcement agencies said the pair were in a boat headed for the Australian mainland when they were spotted on Wednesday by surveillance aircraft off the coast of northern New South Wales state.

As a navy patrol boat approached, the men attempted to escape and threw items into the sea, Lieutenant Commander Ken Brown of the Royal Australian Navy told reporters.

Brown says his crew fished parcels containing more than 600 kilograms of the drug from the sea and intercepted the pair off the coast of Byron Bay, a premium tourist destination.

Dru Baggaley and his two-time Olympic silver medalist brother Nathan Baggaley were sentenced to two years and three months in prison in 2015 for producing 18,000 pills of a party drug and trying to make methamphetamine.

The former kayaker, who won medals in the K1 and K2 events over 500 metres at the 2004 Athens Games, and his brother both admitted making the pills, saying they thought the drug was safe and legal.

Dru Baggaley and Draper were refused bail on Wednesday and will appear in court next on August 20.

They have not entered pleas.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow.