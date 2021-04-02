TODAY |

Over 55,000 animals believed dead in fire at German pig farm

Source:  Associated Press

A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator said.

Pigs stand in front of a building after a fire broke out in a large pig farm in Alt Tellin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

The fire broke out on Wednesday at the facility in Alt Tellin, in Germany's northeastern corner.

It spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, and destroyed the stalls where the animals were kept.

A spokesman for operator LFD Holding, Ralf Beke-Bramkamp, told German news agency dpa that over 55,000 animals died.

Some 7000 sows and 50,000 piglets were listed as being at the facility at the time, and only about 1300 animals were rescued.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. Police spokesman Andrej Krosse said it was an “incredibly difficult” investigation and a drone was being used to survey the devastated site.

The Alt Tellin facility was one of the biggest of its kind in Germany. Groups of demonstrators, carrying placards with slogans such as “Stop animal torture,” gathered at the scene on Wednesday.

World
Animals
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Regulation of window blinds needed after toddler killed in tragic accident, coroner urges
2
Explainer: Can I still spread Covid-19 after I'm vaccinated?
3
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
4
Easter treat for aspiring astronomers with three planets in view
5
Christchurch school sees classroom culture shift overnight after new rule bans phones
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Egypt expects $1.4 billion in damages over stuck ship in Suez Canal
00:25

Footage shows two sisters, aged three and five, dropped at US border by suspected smugglers

Ruh roh! Joe Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway

Melbourne Porsche driver who filmed dying police officers muted by magistrate for interrupting in court