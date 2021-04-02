Over 55,000 animals believed dead in fire at German pig farm

A fire at a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals, the operator said.

Pigs stand in front of a building after a fire broke out in a large pig farm in Alt Tellin, Germany. Source: Associated Press

The fire broke out on Wednesday at the facility in Alt Tellin, in Germany's northeastern corner.

It spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, and destroyed the stalls where the animals were kept.

A spokesman for operator LFD Holding, Ralf Beke-Bramkamp, told German news agency dpa that over 55,000 animals died.

Some 7000 sows and 50,000 piglets were listed as being at the facility at the time, and only about 1300 animals were rescued.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. Police spokesman Andrej Krosse said it was an “incredibly difficult” investigation and a drone was being used to survey the devastated site.