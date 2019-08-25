TODAY |

Over 50 people arrested at protest near G-7 summit

Associated Press
French authorities have detained 68 people taking part in a tense protest near the G-7 summit.

The regional administration says those detained are accused of throwing projectiles, concealing their faces or possessing objects that could be used as weapons.

Police fired tear gas, water cannon and dispersion grenades at a crowd of about 400 mostly peaceful anti-capitalism demonstrators today in the town of Bayonne.

The regional administration says no injuries were reported in the skirmishes.

World leaders gathered in nearby Biarritz today to open the Group of Seven summit.

Earlier today, thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully from the area to the Spanish border to demand more action against climate change and economic inequality. 

Police use teargas against protestors in Bayonne, France. Source: Associated Press
