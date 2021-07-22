Over 200 severe Covid-19 cases hospitalised in Fiji

There are 240 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital in Fiji and almost a dozen of them are in critical condition, the health authorities said.

People in Fiji wearing face masks. Source: Fiji Government.

This comes amid 657 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

The government also confirmed three deaths, taking the toll to 299. That compares with 682 cases and six deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said all three victims were not vaccinated.

An 86-year-old woman from Newtown in Nasinu died at home on 6 August.

A 73-year-old woman from Kinoya, Nasinu, also died at home on 6 August.

A 71-year-old man from Cunningham died at home on 7 August.

Dr Fong said in Suva, 69 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 171 at the CWM, St Giles and Makoi hospitals.

He also said that as of 5 August, a total of 504,695 adults in Fiji had received their first dose of the vaccine and 170,901 had both jabs.

"This means that 86 per cent of the target population have received at least one dose and 29.1 per cent are now fully vaccinated nation-wide."

Fiji now has 24,138 active cases in isolation, with 299 deaths - 297 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.

Ministry considers Pfizer vaccine for children

A man signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine in Fiji. Photo: Facebook/Fiji govt

The Health Ministry is exploring the possibility of getting the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, head of Fiji's Covid-19 vaccination taskforce Dr Rachel Devi said.

Currently, only the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are in Fiji.

Dr Devi said the Pfizer vaccine was being used to vaccinate children in most countries.

"We know Pfizer has been used for 12-17 years of age so we are definitely exploring the possibility of Pfizer," Dr Devi said.

"These mRNA vaccines are pretty rare like all vaccines right now. The demand is so high but supply is limited.

"We've already had two deaths with children, one a 15-year-old and one an 11-month-old toddler."

Dr Devi could not give a timeline on how soon the Pfizer vaccine would be available to Fiji.

She said it was a tough question because "it just depends on supply and availability. It's a demand and supply issue and being able to access that.

"I know a lot of countries have solely used Pfizer, some are having mixed vaccination programs going with different vaccines."

But Dr Devi said she was hoping to secure the vaccine as early as possible because that would "bring our herd immunity to a better state."