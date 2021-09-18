Over 200 arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest

Police have arrested hundreds of people at an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne that saw violent confrontations and officers hospitalised.



Police said 235 people were arrested, most for breaching health directions, but some were charged with assault, riotous behaviour and weapons and drug offences.

Ten police were injured while dealing with the rally, with injuries including a broken elbow and broken nose. Three officers are still in hospital.



Commander Mark Galliott said bottles and stones were thrown at police.



"Angry aggressive young males (were) there to fight the police, not to protest about freedoms," he told the media late on Saturday.



Police said between 500 and 700 mostly maskless demonstrators gathered in Richmond about midday after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.



At one stage, dozens of people ran at police in a clash that saw officers knocked to the ground and protesters doused with capsicum spray.



Some 2000 officers were deployed to try to stop the rally going ahead, while the CBD was closed off with a "ring of steel" and public transport into the city suspended.



Opposition police spokesman Brad Battin told reporters that while he did not encourage anyone to protest, he could understand the frustration of people subjected to extended lockdowns.



"It's a build-up of frustration, a build-up of confusion," he said.



The protest comes as the state records 535 new Covid-19 infections and one death.



The latest case count released on Saturday is the highest daily number so far in the latest outbreak and came from 61,622 tests in the latest 24-hour period.

