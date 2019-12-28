Over 1900 people in evacuation centres as Cyclone Sarai rages on in Fiji

Over 1900 people are taking refuge in 48 evacuation centres across Fiji as the Category 2 Cyclone Sarai continues to batter the country with gale force winds and torrential rain.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to the latest update from the Fiji National Disaster Management Office 1117 people have sought refuge in 30 evacuation centres in the Western Division, which is bearing the brunt of the cyclone.

The Central Division has also been impacted strongly with 714 people being accommodated in 15 evacuation centres.

While two evacuation centres have also been opened in the Eastern Division and one in the Northern Division.

Cyclone Sarai maintaining its strength

The Fiji Meteorological Office said Tropical Cyclone Sarai is maintaining its strength and speed as it continues to batter Fiji with storm force winds gusting up to 150 km and hour and torrential rain.

The Category two storm is moving East Southeast at 16km/hr and was located 70km West of Kadavu which is 160km Southwest of Suva at 1pm today.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said it also assisted people living in low lying areas as strong storm surges have entered some villages along the coastal areas in the western division.

Tonga

Fiji Metservice forecaster Sakeasi Rabitu said on its current track Sarai will pass adjacent to the main island Viti Levu and then across Fiji's southern islands, before heading towards Tonga's Ha'apai Group.

READ MORE Flights cancelled as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji, takes aim at Tonga

"It is still continuing south-east with it, it is still expected to bring lots of gale force winds and heavy rain."

"It is going to continue throughout the day continuing moving south of Kadavau, moving east. No landfall has been made yet but we have been fully experiencing the full brunt of the winds as well," Sakeasi Rabitu said.

Tonga's Fua'amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre has been activated as Tropical Cyclone Sarai is expected to cross into Tonga waters this weekend.