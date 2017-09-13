 

Over 120 bushfires rage across New South Wales

Firefighters in Australia were battling a number of wildfires in the New South Wales state's Hunter Region north of Sydney, as hot and windy weather conditions continued to deteriorate, local media reported.

Firefighters in New South Wales’ Hunter region, north of Sydney, are battling numerous bushfires as deteriorating conditions cause school evacuations.
A school was evacuated in the town of Tuncurry and homes threatened as firefighters from the New South Wales state rural Fire Service tried to contain the blazes, according to local media.

A water-bombing plane and helicopters were used to fight the fires, which caused significant damage to the Richmond Vale Railway Museum.

There are more than 120 fires burning across the state, with total fire bans imposed across Sydney, the North Coast and the north west of the state, local media reported.

01:32
A state of emergency remains in the region as three bush fires continue to burn.

Busy day for fire crews as Hasting bush fires continue to smoulder
00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

00:28
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

