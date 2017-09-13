Over 120 bushfires rage across New South Wales

Firefighters in Australia were battling a number of wildfires in the New South Wales state's Hunter Region north of Sydney, as hot and windy weather conditions continued to deteriorate, local media reported.

A school was evacuated in the town of Tuncurry and homes threatened as firefighters from the New South Wales state rural Fire Service tried to contain the blazes, according to local media.

A water-bombing plane and helicopters were used to fight the fires, which caused significant damage to the Richmond Vale Railway Museum.