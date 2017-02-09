 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Over 120,000 Nigerians to suffer from famine caused by Boko Haram

share

Source:

Associated Press

More than 120,000 Nigerians likely will suffer "catastrophic" famine-like conditions caused by Boko Haram's Islamic uprising, among 11 million confronting severe food shortages this year, according to a new UN report.

A Unicef health official administers a polio vaccine to a child at a camp for people displaced by Islamist extremists in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

A Unicef health official administers a polio vaccine to a child at a camp for people displaced by Islamist extremists in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

Source: 1 NEWS

The report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation predicts that Africa's biggest humanitarian crisis likely will deteriorate during the "lean" food season between June and August in northeast Nigeria.

Worst affected is Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram, which may hold 65 percent of those "expected to face famine conditions."

UN agencies have reported that children already are dying in the region and some half a million face death if they don't get help.

Corruption and conflict between the government and aid agencies is compounding the crisis. Officials are investigating reports that local government agencies are stealing food aid.

Despite the crisis, Nigeria's cereal production went up by about 5 percent in 2016, the report said, even though the Boko Haram uprising has forced hundreds of thousands of farmers off their land.

The report credited increased government support for agriculture, above-average rainfall and increased commodity prices.

But Nigeria remains a "food-deficit country" with cereal imports, mainly rice and wheat, forecast to exceed 7 million tons this year, it said.

Nigeria remains the world's biggest importer of rice, indicating a failure of government efforts to reduce dependence on food imports amid a crushing shortage of foreign currency caused by low global prices for oil.

Thousands of Nigerians marched this week to protest growing hardship brought on by high food prices, poverty, corruption and unemployment, among other issues.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told them he feels their pain but life will get better. "With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history," he said, without elaborating.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


00:24
2
Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US is MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother

00:21
3
It's believed the fire is at St John's Church.

'They lit up the church' - witness describes seeing boys setting fire to beloved Rotorua church

00:22
4

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.

01:01
Kevin Fallon and Sam Malcolmson with the 1982 All Whites before the start of the 2010 World Cup qualifying match between the New Zealand All Whites and Bahrain at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 14 November 2009.Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT

'Steve was our leader' – emotional Sam Malcolmson's touching tribute to his late friend Steve Sumner

Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ