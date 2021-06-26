TODAY |

Over 1000 in isolation after miner in Northern Territory tests positive for Covid-19

More than 1600 people in three states have been ordered into isolation after a mine worker tested positive to the coronavirus at a mine in the Northern Territory.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner today told reporters the man tested positive yesterday and is believed to have caught the virus while in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

He is believed to have been infectious from June 18 to 24.

The Granites Mine in Central Australia, 540 kilometres northwest of Alice Springs, has been shut down and 754 workers on-site are isolating.

A further 900 people, who have since flown to Darwin, Alice Springs, Perth and Brisbane, have also been ordered to isolate.

"We are confident, we know all the people who have moved in and out of the mine site," Mr Gunner said.

"While we've never had a case of community transmission in the Territory, we have constantly prepared for this situation."

"We'll do everything we can to test, trace and track this virus, will always do whatever it takes to keep you safe."

The strain of the man's infection is not yet known, Mr Gunner said, but health authorities are assuming it is the "worse case scenario" Delta strain.

