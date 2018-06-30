 

Over 1000 honour five killed in US newspaper office attack

Associated Press

The historic state capital of Annapolis is draped in grief from the attack at the local newspaper that killed the journalists who chronicled soccer games, art exhibits and the fabric of small-city life.

Mary Adams owns The Annapolis Bookstore and knew two of the five people killed. She said Saturday that the tragedy "feels so personal." She says a sign outside her store sums up the depth of grief. It reads: "There are no words."

Annapolis is a quaint waterside town of about 40,000. With its weekly sailboat races and picturesque downtown, residents were settling into the rhythms of summer when the shooting shattered the town's usual tranquility.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Annapolis today.
Source: Associated Press

More than 1,000 people streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office, quietly clutching candles or hoisting #AnnapolisStrong signs.

Those who gathered Friday night remembered the employees of The Capital newspaper as a crucial piece of their tight-knit community.

David Marsters worked at the newspaper from 2008 to 2016 and said the outpouring of grief is a testament to the special bond the newspaper has with its readers.

Killed Thursday were Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith.

Jarrod W. Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in US history.

