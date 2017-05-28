 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Over 100 killed in devastating Sri Lankan mudslides

share

Source:

Associated Press/ Reuters

Officials said hope is fading for finding survivors among 97 people missing in two days of torrential rains and landslides that swamped western and southern regions.

More than 100,000 are displaced.

The UN said it is assisting in relief efforts in response to a government appeal. It also promised to donate water purification tablets, tents and other supplies for the displaced.

India sent a shipload of goods while Pakistan announced that it will soon dispatch a consignment of relief supplies.

Although the weather has cleared, more rains are forecast.

Maj. Gen. Sudantha Ranasinghe, who is heading the search and rescue mission, said that mounds of earth and rocks crashed down in such a way that people could hardly survive, and that most of the affected places were still inundated.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon season in Sri Lanka, a tropical Indian Ocean island nation, as land has been heavily deforested to grow export crops such as tea and rubber.

Last May, a massive landslide killed more than 100 people in central Sri Lanka.

Nearly 500,000 people fled their homes after heavy monsoon rains sparked worst flooding in 14 years.
Source: Reuters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:20
2
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

00:15
3
This is a prime example of why you shouldn't look at your phone while driving

Watch: Eyes on the road! Distracted Chinese scooter rider drives straight into parked truck while checking phone


00:37
4
Blyde said after the 43-7 drubbing of England she felt ‘a bit selfish’ scoring so many times while competing in pool play in Canada.

Watch: NZ Sevens speedster Michaela Blyde destroys last bit of English morale with fifth try in single match

00:30
5
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:30
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

America's Cup recap: The bashful Brits are at it again, Spithill claims first bragging rights and Barker prepares for old company

1 NEWS NOW looks back at an entertaining first day in Bermuda.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ